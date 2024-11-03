LISKEARD’S Methodist Church are extending an invitation to all as they hold their very last service at the Wesley Church.
The decision to sell the property was taken around two years ago, and the congregation will leave the building at the end of November.
Chris Husk said: “This is not the end of our worshipping community. It is only the building that is closing, and we will be continuing to worship with the Liskeard Salvation Army, for the next few months, whilst we investigate a new home base.
“Our last service will be one of celebration and thanksgiving led by Rev Janet Park on Sunday November 10 at 4.30pm. It will mark the mission and ministry undertaken through many years within this building. Everyone is welcome and there will be refreshments and fellowship after the service.”
In order to assist with catering, anyone wishing to attend should reply by Thursday, November 7, to [email protected] / 01579 342916.