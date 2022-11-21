It’s the last chance to enter our special competition to win a family ticket for this magical event!
Get into the festive mood at Charlestown’s Shipwreck Treasure Museum this Christmas at their Tunnel of Lights which runs from Saturday, December 3, until Sunday, January 8.
You will journey through every imaginable Christmas setting, take a pit stop at the mini German Christmas Market, enjoy festive crafts that the whole family can take part in and post a letter in Santa’s post box. Catch snow falling on the replica ship that overlooks Charlestown harbour.
Finally, follow Santa’s footsteps through the glittering North Pole to walk amongst thousands of twinkling lights in the UK’s longest tunnel of indoor festive lights on dazzling display!
You can get that perfect Christmas picture with your family in the Giant Snow Globe* which is a new addition for 2022
Find out more atshipwreckcharlestown.co.uk
*a small additional fee applies.
