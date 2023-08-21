The procession, which started at Fair Park, provided a sea of colour in the town centre.
The people of Bodmin were asked to turn out in force for the revived carnival and that they very much did, with the procession being led by the mayoral party headed by Mayor Philip Cooper.
Among those taking part on Saturday evening were the KBSK dance group, who hosted a lively dance session in the park before the procession moved off.
Another entry was provided by the Looe Sea Swimmers and Pioneers, with a rather interesting take on a human rollercoaster.
Disability group Equally Abled, run by husband-and-wife Kelvin and Sam Donaghy, delivered an eye-catching entry involving gaming music and members dressed as gaming characters or in fast-food costumes.
One of their members, Lachlan, arrived dressed as the 11th Doctor Who while among the group was a giant Pikachu and a large Super Mario.
Other entries included a huge Cornish pasty from sponsors Proper Cornish and a Matilda-themed display from Brownies and Rainbows.
The procession also featured vintage vehicles, including tractors and motorbikes, and modern vehicles.
Once the judging of entries was completed in Fair Park, all involved took to the town centre streets to parade in front of residents.
The procession ended at Priory Park.
Cllr Cooper said: “It was an amazing evening with a fantastic atmosphere throughout the route with hundreds of people lining the pavements at every stage.”