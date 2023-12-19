A local business came to the aid of a resident facing something of a Christmas quandary.
It began with a late-night motion camera video footage outside of Knit Happens, based in Bodmin spotting a man looking through the windows of the shop, leading to business owner Vee Ellacott sharing the footage asking if anyone knew the man as they were curious to know what he was looking for.
It transpired that the man, named Dan, was trying to find the opening hours for the business after his shift as he required help with a Christmas present for his partner.
He had unwittingly bought a Harry Potter stocking kit as a present, not realising until its arrival that it was one that required knitting, rather than pre-made as he had presumed.
After realising that he required help, having no knitting skills of his own, he reached out to the business to see if they could help him in his hour of need.
Vee reached out to her knit and natter social group and up stepped group member AJ, who wished to pay a gesture forward after the good news that her daughter had had successful surgery after a heart defect.
AJ knitted the stocking free of charge, filled it with treats, leading to a very delighted Dan and partner.
Vee said of the gesture: “Dan came to get it and couldn’t believe it and his girlfriend was thrilled! The response on the page was incredible and it showed there are people out there that are just truly selfless.”