KNITTERS have created a poppy wreath for Fowey Lifeboat Station which has been taken to London as part of the Poppies to Paddington railway commemoration.
Gaynor Williams, an RNLI education and water safety volunteer, organised a knitathon with volunteers at Cornubia in Par.
The knitters created enough poppies to make a large wreath for the lifeboat station.
Gaynor, from Par, said: “I am so pleased to have the opportunity to support the RNLI’s involvement in Poppies to Paddington and honour my parents.
“Both were officers and served in the Wrens and Fleet Air Arm. My father had two lucky escapes but was an unsung hero, as were most of the young men, but they didn’t talk about it. I get the chance to honour them both and the sacrifices they all made. It is important to me, and I am so privileged that I can do this as part of my role with the RNLI.”