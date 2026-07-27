The irony is, it is probably cooler or at least a more bearable heat over there. Shortly after her departure, we headed off to East Devon with the Other Half’s parents, staying in what was poetically described as a “shepherd’s hut” (although I can’t imagine a shepherd sleeping in the bunk beds we grown offspring had to endure). Upon arrival, we found it as hot as an oven – which, in the absence of an actual oven, might have been useful for cooking pizzas. We’d barely been there 10 minutes when MIL said: “I don’t think I can do this.” (She managed, gamely, to stick it out.)