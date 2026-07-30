Q: I hired a company to install concrete fencing and a gate in my back garden, but the quality of the work is poor. I paid before inspecting it - what can I do?
A: When a problem is caused by a trader, you should be able to get it fixed or get some money back. Evidence is important - take photos and make notes about what happened and when, including times and dates. Keep hold of proof of payment, like receipts.
If a trader hasn’t done a good job with “reasonable care and skill”, the Consumer Rights Act 2015 entitles you to ask for the problem to be fixed or for a refund. This is something you can mention when you take the problem up with the trader, citing your evidence. They should fix the problem within “a reasonable amount of time”; however, the law doesn’t say what counts as reasonable, so you’ll have to agree on it with them.
If they can’t/won’t fix the problem, ask for a partial or full refund. Again, you’ll have to come to an agreement about how much you should get - start by suggesting a figure and explaining why you think it’s reasonable. Once you’ve agreed, the law states you should get your refund within 14 days.
If the trader refuses to repair or refund:
· Try complaining to your card provider if you paid by card.
· Check if the trader is a member of an association or quality scheme. If they’ve broken its rules, you could get help to take your complaint further. They might be part of an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) scheme - a way of solving disagreements without going to court - or might agree to use one.
· Finally, you may be able to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service.
Need more help? Contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.
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