I chatted with those hopeful of ending the evening as new MPs – a new face for Camborne & Redruth in Perran Moon, an extremely familiar one in Andrew George for St Ives; and also to Derek Thomas, now MP for the UK’s most westerly seat, who took the time to speak to reporters and was, I felt, genuinely and admirably gracious in defeat in the face of George’s thumping majority. “It didn’t come as a shock,” he admitted, suggesting the prevailing winds had given him ample time to adjust.