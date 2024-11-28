THE atrocious weather did little to deter residents of Kingsand and Cawsand from enjoying the beginning of their festive celebrations.
Despite the stormy weather, the traditional Christmas lights switch on for Kingsand and Cawsand took place at the Maker with Rame Community Hall located in Kingsand.
Heavy rain and storm force winds forced the cancellation of the children’s lantern parade but the villagers turned out in force at the hall for the light switch on followed by Christmas carols, mince pies and mulled wine.
This event, now in its 32nd year is provided by the Maker with Rame Community Hall committee as a thank you to the local residents who support the community hall throughout the year including the Lights Committee with the support of the Parish Council.
The mulled wine served on the evening is still being made to a secret traditional recipe handed down to Stephen and Pam Michael more than 20 years ago by Sir John Grey, who used to make the infusion for the wine.
Thirty six bottles of red wine and three bottles of brandy were used by ‘brewer’ Pam Michael together with the secret ingredients from the recipe they keep locked in a safe.
Each child was given a draw ticket on arrival and two numbers drawn with Ben and Eva the lucky two children picked to switch on the Christmas lights.
Local singers Halfway Harmony entertained with a selection of sea shanties and local songs accompanied by Liz on the accordion; the singers also lead the community carol singing and a choir of 17 children from Fourlanesend school, all under 11, enchanted the audience as they sang traditional carols.
Stephen Michael, on behalf of the committee, thanked everyone who attended and helped with the event, wishing everyone a Happy Christmas. He said: “The pupils from Fourlanesend were the absolute stars of the evening. They were superb. It went down so well, that the pupils have asked if they can attend the choir concert here on December 21.
“The weather is always a bit of a problem; we’re so lucky to have such a large community hall to accommodate everyone.”