PHOTOGRAPHER Steve Davey turned heads online with his image of a kingfisher in an unusual spot at Hannafore Beach.
Steve has a theory as to why the bird had ventured a mile or more from her usual territory on the riverbank.
“The Looe River was very muddy that day, so it would have been impossible for the kingfishers to fish; I think this maybe is a backup strategy.”
Keeping a watchful eye on the kingfisher, Steve was also able to capture the moment just after it dived into the sea for a fish, returning to the rocks with its catch in its beak.