KING Charles III showed the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister around his Duchy of Cornwall Nansledan development in Newquay on Monday.
His Majesty the King, Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner visit follows the Labour government stating it will keep to its pledge to build 1.5-million new homes before the next general election.
They visited the Orchard on the first stop of the tour to see first-hand how good development can benefit the community.
The King, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister joined volunteers in the community kitchen before speaking to charity staff and students in the allotments to learn about the employability support, wellbeing sessions and arts events that are offered.
The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister had the opportunity to learn how the Orchard is a working example of how localised approaches can benefit health and wellbeing promote sustainability and economic development in a community, particularly for those furthest away from employment or facing physical and mental health challenges.
They were told how the Orchard community growing space grew 6.8 tonnes of food for the community last year, following agroecological, chemical-free methods, including 3,329 bags of veg for 135 ‘Grown’ customers and 156 bags provided for 13 patients of the Watergate Primary Care Network as part of their diabetes care.
Keir and Angela also learned how last year the Newquay Orchard welcomed 42 young people to their education programme Growing Futures, many of whom have additional needs, and another 59 adults completed a course or gained a qualification in green skills.
They also took away with them how the Orchard was designed to help bind the Nansledan community to the rest of Newquay, with the Duchy of Cornwall supporting the development of the community building.
The next stop on the tour saw King Charles, The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister visit Nansledan School, which takes the sustainable ethos of the Nansledan urban development to inform and shape their curriculum.
The King, Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner were greeted by pupils on their arrival.
The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister learnt how the school delivers an integrated skills-based curriculum, built around the principles of sustainability, active discovery and experimental learning.
They watched a PE session taking place in the sports hall before joining years five and six in the classrooms.
The King, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister then joined students in the various outdoor learning spaces before walking to the Kew An Lergh development to see the sustainable credentials of Nansledan.
Kew An Lergh is home to a diverse range of businesses, including nursery school Naturally Learning, vintage clothing store Love of Lemons, Digital Marketing Agency Solve Web Media, TV Production company Beagle Media, Accountancy practice Linggard and Thomas, The Loft Yoga studio and Sabzi café.
The King, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister met local residents and businesses based at Kew An Lergh in Sabzi Café where they had the opportunity to learn more about the economic and social impact of Nansledan and how it is founded on the concepts of sustainable development and mixed use.
King Charles, Keir and Angela then visited the newly opened Nansledan Community Centre, which provides a venue for cultural events, support groups and wellbeing sessions.
They also viewed ‘Phase 8A’, the next building phase of Nansledan, to learn more about Market Street, Nansledan’s proposed new high street, which will deliver up to 3,700 homes and to date just over 840 homes have been completed.
The King, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister met with construction workers, apprentices, and small and medium sized house builders who are delivering the next phase of construction.