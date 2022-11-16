Key worker deposit scheme launched in Cornwall
Key workers in Cornwall and the South West can now receive a deposit contribution of up to £15,000 towards a new home with the launch of a new Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme from Barratt David Wilson Homes.
Key workers will be entitled to a deposit contribution of £750 for every £25,000 spent and can receive up to the value of £15,000. So, for example, when purchasing a £300,000 home, Barratt David Wilson Homes would contribute £9,000 towards the deposit.
Nicki Reid, Sales Director for Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, says: “Barratt David Wilson Homes has introduced the scheme to say thank you to key workers for their enormous contribution to the country. The new scheme will cover key workers from the NHS, teachers, police and fire services, the MOD, prison and probation services, plus Local Authority employees and Highways England.”
Nicki added, “At the start of the pandemic we launched a NHS Deposit Contribution scheme, but we now want to open this up to every key worker in the country as a thank you for all their work.”
Barratt David Wilson Homes has recently launched its new Treledan development near Saltash which offers a variety of two, three and four bedroom homes a stone’s throw from the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Beauty, five minutes from the centre of Saltash, offering the perfect blend of urban and rural life. The first residents have already begun moving in to their new homes, with many more expected just in time for Christmas.
For sales enquiries or to book an appointment, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8487 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 355 8492. Alternatively, visit Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes
