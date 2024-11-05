A KARATE club has struck gold at the world championships following the help of sponsorship.
Byrne Black Belt Academy, which was established in Newquay and stages classes around the county, represented England at the World Martial Arts Championships held in the Czech Republic in September after receiving support from SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.
The 20-strong group joined England’s other team members from across the UK to compete bringing home 20 of the 34 gold medals achieved by the England team.
The dedicated young martial artists focused on their goal of bringing home gold medals and showcasing the spirit of sportsmanship and dedication.
The dynamic team has honed its skills and developed a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork under the guidance of their experienced coach, and founder of the academy, Ed Byrne.
Ed, who founded the original club 13 years ago in Newquay, said: “Sponsorship like this is vital to enable our young talented athletes to take part in international competitions. Our fundraising committee does a fantastic job throughout the year and support from the local community is always welcomed.”
The World Martial Arts Championship is a highly anticipated event that draws competitors from around the globe. The young athletes from the academy are always eager to showcase their skills and represent England with pride and with a determination to return home with medals that symbolise their hard work and dedication.
SUEZ recycling and recovery UK employs over 6,200 people, operating across hundreds of sites, and handles approximately 11-million tonnes of waste materials every year – a significant proportion of the UK’s total waste. Through collection, treatment, recycling and logistics operations, it serves more than 30,000 business customers and millions of householders throughout the country.
Tony Burge, the plant manager at SUEZ, said: “We are thrilled to support these talented young athletes as they pursue their dreams on the international stage.
“At SUEZ, we believe in fostering local talent and investing in the community. This academy really embodies the values of hard work, discipline, and perseverance, and we’re excited to cheer them on as they compete.”