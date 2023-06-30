Often the answer is that we all need to be persuaded to make greater use of public transport. That is easier said than done. For more than a year now train services have been hit or miss to say the least, because of industrial action. My wife occasionally has to go to London and Exeter for work. It’s only a handful of times a year and the dates are random. But most of her journeys by train have been delayed and sometimes cancelled entirely at short notice. Last week I had to go to Penryn for a meeting. With my hellish experience of recently driving to and from Falmouth fresh in my mind, I couldn’t face going by car again so opted for the train It was fantastic! The train from Saltash was on time. Only had to wait a few minutes for the connection at Truro and my appointment was only a short walk from Penryn station. A big thumbs up from me as the train took the strain.In fact the slowest part of the whole day was driving out of Saltash alongside the famous fast food drive-thru at Carkeel.