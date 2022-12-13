Planning a rail journey is a thankless task at the moment. Rail strikes have been going on for most of the year. So much so, it almost feels normal to assume there won’t be trains running at weekends. Like the postal strikes, that’s a dangerous position to be in. If the travelling public get used to making alternative arrangements will they come back to the railway? With more and more people able to work from home, there will be fewer commuters and before we know it some routes will be deemed unviable.