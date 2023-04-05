The increase was so shocking that I couldn’t stop myself mentioning it to the man who was serving me. He went on to point out how much all their other items had increased in price. That didn’t help my shock. We all know we’re in an era of high inflation but it’s easy to let the daily news reports about it go over our heads. It’s not until we’re out in the real world that we notice just how bad it is. I find it frightening.