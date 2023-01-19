“The passing of Beth that day was wholly avoidable and her death was completely unnecessary. We have been tragically let down by the Priory, who we believed were providing a safe place for Beth and the care that she needed.“Mental health care providers must listen to and act on the findings of this inquest. It is incumbent on them to keep their patients safe. We do not wish to see or hear of other families having to endure the grief, unimaginable loss and anguish that we have been through.