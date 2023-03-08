The jury have been discharged in the trial of a former senior manager of Mid Devon District Council who was alleged to have sexually assaulted an employee.
Mark Baglow denied a series of assaults on the woman between 2017 and 2019 when he was a group manager in charge of the council’s housing stock.
He also denied sexual assaults against an adult woman and a girl in her late teens which were unrelated to his work.
Judge David Evans discharged the jury at Exeter Crown Court for legal reasons which cannot be reported at this time.
Baglow, aged 54, of Raleigh Road, South Molton, denied six counts of sexual assault of the same complainant while she was working at the council.
He also denies four counts of rape and two of assault by penetration against an adult woman and three counts of sexual assault against a girl who was aged 16 to 18 at the time.