SEX OFFENCES
STEPHEN HADLEY, 50, of Par Farm, Par pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to making around 35,000 indecent images of children including the most serious category A. He was given a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for 24 months and was put on a daily curfew to remain at his caravan at Par Farm between 8pm and 8am for four months and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet. He has to pay a £187 victim surcharge.
BENJAMIN FISHER, 21, of Brisbane Terrace, Liskeard appeared at Truro Crown Court faced with nine sexual charges against a girl. Three of the rape charges have now been discharged. He continued to plead not guilty to three charges of raping a 14-year-old girl in Looe in 2021 but pleaded guilty to three charges of being a 17-year-old who engaged in penetrative sexual activity with the girl not reasonably believing she was aged 16 or over. Sentence was adjourned until 13 June for reports to be done and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an area or contact three witnesses.
DAVID COLLINS, 77, of Goonwartha Road, Looe pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to cause a 13-year-old child to watch him engage in a sexual activity, to engaging in sexual communication with a girl asking her to watch him masturbate and asking her about her sexual experience and oral sex and making indecent images of children in January 2023. He will be sentenced on 12 June and is required to register with the police.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
JORDAN WILDEN, 30, of Coxpark, Gunnislake pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing serious injury to a man by dangerous driving on Cliff Road, Newquay in October 2023. A second charge of grievous bodily harm with intent was discharged. He was given a 24-month prison sentence suspended for two years and has to do 300 hours unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 30 months when he will have to pass an extended test. He also has to pay his victim £2500 compensation.
ASSAULT
KYLE DEL-MONICO, 32, of Pendour Park, Lostwithiel had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of assaulting a youth by beating her and damaging her handbag at St Austell train station last September.
JACK CLARK, 32, of St Marys Road, Par who appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with maliciously wounding a man and possessing a knife at Farrow Fordh, Roche on 1 April 2023 has changed his pleas to guilty. He continues to deny a charge of wounding with intent. The case was adjourned until 3 July and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or go to Farrow Fordh, Roche.
CRAIG PIPER, 44, of Tregenna, Crows Nest, Darite has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting three women, affray and criminal damage to a fish tank and furniture at Golitha Rise, Liskeard on 12 May. His case is listed for 13 June and he was released on conditional bail and put on a curfew to remain at his home between 5pm and midnight daily – he is banned from entering Liskeard and contacting witnesses.
DARREN PRATT, 48, of Lanchard Rise, Liskeard had a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man at Liskeard in September 2023 discharged when he appeared at Truro Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to using or threatening violence towards another and was given a community order to do 100 hours unpaid work. He has to pay £114 victim surcharge.
RYAN BARTLETT, 36, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and possessing cannabis on Finn VC Estate, Bodmin last July. He was made subject to a community order and will have to do 200 hours unpaid work and pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
KARL GOODY, 32, of NFA pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening violence towards a man at Bude and assaulting two police officers at Barnstaple Hospital in September 2023, assaulting a police officer, assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm and possessing cannabis at Tavistock in September 2024. He was given an 18-month prison sentence.
HARASSMENT
LEIGH BELL, 39, of Hawkins Lea, Saltash had a charge of harassment by breaching a restraining order at Saltash Football Club last October discharged by Truro Crown Court.
IMPORTED DRUGS
JACK STOCKBRIDGE, 35, of Treclago View, Camelford was given an 18-month prison sentence at Truro Crown Court for importing cannabis between August and September last year and supplying ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis at Camelford between April and October.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
JAMIE MATTHEWS, 36, of Thanckes Drive, Torpoint pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a man and a woman at the King Doniert in Liskeard on 4 April. He will be sentenced on 20 June and was released on conditional bail not to contact his two victims, enter the King Doniert or be drunk in a public place.
FRAUD
DANNEKA ANNETTS, 38, of Poltair Court, St Austell pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud when she used someone else’s bank card at Spar in Liskeard, four charges of theft from shops, theft of a bag containing cards and cash from a man at St Austell railway station and criminal damage to a fire door at Tesco in Daniels Lane, St Austell last September. She was given a community order and has to compensate her victims for their losses.
THEFT
MARI SEWELL, 51, of Treffry Way, Par pleaded guilty to stealing £33 worth of household items from the Co-op in Roche last November. She was given a conditional discharge for two years and was ordered to pay £33 compensation, a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL GLANFIELD, 55, of Treffry Way, Par pleaded guilty to stealing £400 worth of alcohol from the Co-op in St Blazey jointly with Andrew Paull on 16 February. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation.
RUBY MAE, 20, of Spring Acre, Probus has been charged with stealing a RNLI charity box from Boscastle on 13 October and, jointly with Bradley Brooks, handling the box for the benefit of Bradley Brooks. No plea was made and the case was adjourned until 12 June.
HANDLED STOLEN GOODS
BRADLEY BROOKS, 26, of Spring Acre, Probus pleaded guilty to handling a RNLI charity box for the benefit of Ruby Mae at Boscastle on 9 October. He was fined £120, has to pay £45 compensation and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
MICHAEL GLANFIELD, 55, of Treffry Way, Par pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Okehampton last August with 635 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, to driving while disqualified and without a licence and failing to surrender to court bail. He was sent to prison for 12 weeks because of his previous record of convictions and lack of motivation to engage with probation and banned from driving for five years, one month and 13 days.
ADRIAN BEATSON, 55, of Par Lane, Par changed his plea to guilty on a charge of driving on Bridge Street, St Blazey on 25 November with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £135 and ordered to pay a £54 victim surcharge and £135 costs.
LAWRENCE HARBOUR, 60, of Barn Park, Lostwithiel was found guilty of driving a Land Rover at Castledore in October 2024 with 91 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 24 months, which will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course, fined £576 and ordered to pay £650 costs and a £230 victim surcharge.
DONNA CROCKER, 39, of Lady Beam Court, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty to driving at Callington on 2 January with 6.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.