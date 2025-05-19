BENJAMIN FISHER, 21, of Brisbane Terrace, Liskeard appeared at Truro Crown Court faced with nine sexual charges against a girl. Three of the rape charges have now been discharged. He continued to plead not guilty to three charges of raping a 14-year-old girl in Looe in 2021 but pleaded guilty to three charges of being a 17-year-old who engaged in penetrative sexual activity with the girl not reasonably believing she was aged 16 or over. Sentence was adjourned until 13 June for reports to be done and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an area or contact three witnesses.