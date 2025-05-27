Martin Davis, 54, from St Dominic’s Close in Bodmin recently pleaded guilty to stealing £179 in value of items from Boots on Fore Street in the town on December 10 and a further £282 of items on November 16.
He was also charged with the possession of 0.415 grams of cannabis on Higher Bore Street in the town on January 25.
In his hearing, magistrates said that the only option they had open to them was to give Mr David a custodial sentence.
Mr Davis was given an eight week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months and in addition has to pay £461 in compensation with a further £85 for costs.