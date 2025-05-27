A MAN from Bodmin has been given a suspended jail sentence after a crime spree across the town.

Martin Davis, 54, from St Dominic’s Close in Bodmin recently pleaded guilty to stealing £179 in value of items from Boots on Fore Street in the town on December 10 and a further £282 of items on November 16.

He was also charged with the possession of 0.415 grams of cannabis on Higher Bore Street in the town on January 25.

In his hearing, magistrates said that the only option they had open to them was to give Mr David a custodial sentence.

They noted that it was justified because he had a ‘flagrant disregard’ for people and their property and added that in their view, the number and nature of the offences committed by Mr Davis was indicative of showing that he was ‘operating as a professional criminal’.

Mr Davis was given an eight week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months and in addition has to pay £461 in compensation with a further £85 for costs.