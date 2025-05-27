Notorious for being the location of the ‘roundabout that’s not a roundabout’ adjacent to St Petroc’s Church, in recent months, motorists have complained of a crumbling road surface which was initially installed as part of multi-million pound plans to ‘promote’ multi-modal use of the road with hopes of attracting more cyclists to the town in addition to offering greater ability for pedestrians to cross the road in 2016 and 2017.