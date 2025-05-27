The list of road closures and diversions includes three days of closures at Church Square and a five-week closure of a road in the west of the town.
Church Square - three way traffic lights
Dates: May 27 until May 29
Three-way traffic lights will be in situ on Dennison Road, Priory Road and Turf Street as three days of works to remedy a crumbling road surface on Church Square begins.
Notorious for being the location of the ‘roundabout that’s not a roundabout’ adjacent to St Petroc’s Church, in recent months, motorists have complained of a crumbling road surface which was initially installed as part of multi-million pound plans to ‘promote’ multi-modal use of the road with hopes of attracting more cyclists to the town in addition to offering greater ability for pedestrians to cross the road in 2016 and 2017.
The emergency roadworks are set to last for three days.
Crinnicks Hill - ongoing closure
Dates: Until June 6 (at present)
Crinnicks Hill in Bodmin has been closed since January 2025 after the outside of a historic building that was converted into housing began crumbling.
Initially intended to be a short-term closure, it was later reported that additional structural issues at the property, commonly known locally as the ‘Roundhouse’, would mean a longer closure would be required.
At present, it is set to reopen on June 6, potentially bringing an end to motorists’ misery as its closure necessitates a diversion via Harleigh Road, which has led to further traffic problems on a road which is often the subject of calls to ‘make one way’ owing to parked cars often making the road difficult to navigate in both directions simultaneously.
While there are presently no indications that the closure period may be further extended, it has quite often been the case that previous extensions to the road closure notice have happened with short notice, meaning it is possible it could be extended closer to the present deadline.
Vivian Road - five week road closure
Dates: May 27 until June 30
As part of extensive works to lay new gas mains on roads to the west of Bodmin, Vivian Road will be closed for a period of five weeks to enable Wales and West Utilities access to continue the works which have been undertaken over a period of months in the adjacent area.
The area of the road closure is from where Vivian Road intersects with Paull Road to near the junction for Queen’s Crescent and is in force for 24 hours a day.
A signposted diversion route is set to be in place, via Westheath Road, St Mary’s Road and Westheath Avenue (A389).
Nanstallon - road closure and parking restrictions
Dates: June 2 until July 14
Surface dressing is set to take place on a number of roads in the Nanstallon area including Shepherd’s Hill and Chapel Road, with the roads being closed for three days during the period stated. However, for the duration of the works, parking restrictions will be in situ.
In a note accompanying the road closure notice, it is stated: “Surface dressing works. One to three days road closure and parking restriction between specified dates.”
A30 - lane restrictions
Dates: June 5 to June 6
There will be a lane restriction on the A30 Bodmin bypass during the night of June 5 to June 6.
This is to enable repairs to barriers and fences in both directions.
In a note accompanying the road closure notice, it is stated: “Barrier/fence safety repairs - A30 both directions Bodmin to Bodmin - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.”
Old Coach Road, Lanivet - road closure
Dates: June 10
Old Coach Road in Lanivet is set to be closed for a day on June 10 between 9.30 am and 3.30pm to enable BT Openreach to undertake works for a customer.