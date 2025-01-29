A PLYMOUTH man accused of murdering a university lecturer in the city last week is set to face trial in July.
Paul Butler, of Stangray Avenue in Plymouth, appeared before Judge Robert Linford at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Claire Chick and also possession of a bladed article, both relating to an incident at West Hoe on January 22.
The 48-year-old was found seriously injured in West Hoe Road on the evening of January 22, but she later died in hospital.
Butler, 53, was later located and arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police officers in Liskeard.
Prosecutor Emily Cook told the court that a pre-trial preparation hearing was set for March 3 at Plymouth Crown Court while a provisional trial date was currently listed for July 14.
There was no application for bail and Butler was remanded in custody.