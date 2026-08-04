WORK on Saltash’s Jubilee Green Coastal Defence Scheme has entered a new phase after contractors recently discovered a number of voids beneath the footpath running alongside the existing revetment.
The latest development has prompted further investigations into the extent of the issue – with the project team now working with relevant statutory bodies to assess the problem and determine the most appropriate repair solution.
To allow the investigations and repairs to be completed safely, the footway between Ferry Point and the entrance to the Boat Park is to close temporarily.
Pedestrians will be asked to follow a signed diversion route along the adjacent pavement while the work takes place.
The discovery comes as the major coastal protection project continues to progress, with engineers strengthening the river frontage to protect the boat park, open green space and car park from the threat of coastal erosion.
The existing revetment supporting the seawall and riverbank at Jubilee Green was identified during routine inspections as being in a deteriorating and failing condition, leading to the development of a scheme designed to provide a long-term, low-maintenance defence.
So far, contractors have installed over 65 metres of rock armour along the shoreline and have further reduced the amount of space being used within the car park as the project moves forward.
Rock armour has been chosen as the preferred solution because it is robust, flexible and highly effective at absorbing water and wave energy. When waves hit the rocks, the force is broken up as water moves through the gaps between the stones, reducing the energy before it can cause further damage.
The natural appearance of rock armour also allows it to blend into coastal environments such as Jubilee Green, while providing a strong defence against future erosion.
The installation process involves removing the failed revetment and reshaping the area to create the correct slope for the new defence. Where possible, material from the old revetment will be reused as part of the new structure, being placed among the rock armour to add variation in shape and texture.
The new rock structure will also provide environmental benefits over time by creating the conditions for a living shoreline to develop.
The uneven surfaces and spaces between the rocks provide opportunities for vegetation and marine life to establish, with seaweed and algae able to grow on the stone surfaces. The sheltered gaps beneath and between the rocks can also provide habitats for marine species including crabs, barnacles, mussels and small shellfish.
The project team said environmental, marine, heritage and archaeological considerations are being carefully managed throughout the scheme, while ensuring the new defence integrates with the character of the Waterside area.
The scheme began with site mobilisation on May 11, after which construction started on May 18 and expected to continue for around 20 weeks.
Parking availability at Jubilee Green remains reduced while the works compound and materials storage areas are needed, although the number of spaces being used will gradually decrease as the scheme progresses.
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