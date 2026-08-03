THE father and daughter who died at Fistral Beach after being pulled from the sea have been named.
John Peter Collins, aged 66, and Samantha Adele Collins, aged 32, who were from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, were officially named ahead of an inquest opening on Tuesday, August 4.
Coastguard Rescue helicopter 924, Newquay RNLI lifeboats, police, Newquay and Padstow Coastguard teams and the ambulance service attended the incident on Sunday, July 26 at about 9.30pm.
The police have extended a plea to the public following the incident to see the woman’s handbag returned to the family, as it is believed it may contain items of a sentimental nature.
The police spokesperson said: “We now understand that the woman who sadly lost her life had entered the water carrying a handbag described as orange or peach in colour, with a shoulder strap.
“The bag is believed to be leather-style and approximately 30cm by 30cm in size. It is thought to contain a number of personal items of great sentimental value to her loved ones.
“At what is an incredibly difficult time for the family, they would take great comfort in being reunited with these belongings if possible. We would be very grateful if anyone who finds a bag matching this description could hand it in to Newquay Police Station or contact us, quoting the incident number 50260197209.”
A spokesperson for Newquay Town Council added: “We are extremely saddened by the tragic events at Fistral Beach on Sunday evening, in which a father and daughter sadly lost their lives.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“We would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the emergency services, RNLI volunteers, coastguard teams and all those who responded to the incident.”
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