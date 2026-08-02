THERE was plenty of colour, creativity and community spirit on display at Looe Carnival on Saturday, August 1.

Residents and visitors gathered to soak up the vibrant atmosphere and enjoy the colourful parade which was the finale to Looe Carnival Week.

Looe Carnival 2.
Looe Carnival royalty waving to the packed crowds. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
It was all smilies at Looe Carnival on Saturday. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography).
It was all smilies at Looe Carnival on Saturday. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)

Filled with plenty of energy and laughter, the carnival was a true celebration of all things Looe, with many local groups and organisations taking part in the procession.

The hard work of the Looe Lions, along with the enthusiastic support of the community, helped to make this year’s event one to remember.

Looe Carnival 5.
Member of the Bond Dance Company were out in force. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
Looe Carnival 3.
Looe in Bloom’s ‘flower bed’ float. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)

The carnival parade capped off an entertaining week of activity, which included the traditional Furry Dance, Summer Run and Mini Fun Run, as well as a special musical evening at the RNLI Lifeboat House.

Looe Carnival 4.
Looe Pioneers Running Club taking part in the procession. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
Looe Carnival 7.
Looe Sea Swimmers entertaining the spectators. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)