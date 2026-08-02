THERE was plenty of colour, creativity and community spirit on display at Looe Carnival on Saturday, August 1.
Residents and visitors gathered to soak up the vibrant atmosphere and enjoy the colourful parade which was the finale to Looe Carnival Week.
Filled with plenty of energy and laughter, the carnival was a true celebration of all things Looe, with many local groups and organisations taking part in the procession.
The hard work of the Looe Lions, along with the enthusiastic support of the community, helped to make this year’s event one to remember.
The carnival parade capped off an entertaining week of activity, which included the traditional Furry Dance, Summer Run and Mini Fun Run, as well as a special musical evening at the RNLI Lifeboat House.
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