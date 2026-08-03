MULTIPLE fire crews attended a major blaze in the Carland Cross area of Trispen, near Truro yesterday (Sunday, August 2).
The location of the fire, which resulted in huge plumes of black smoke, is thought to be Mike Coad Car and Commercial at Trewaters Farm, near Truro.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue were called to the fire shortly after 3pm and reported six fire appliances and a water carrier in attendance. A service spokesperson confirmed the fire was extinguished and all crews had left the scene.
The service is continuing to ask residents and visitors to avoid carrying out controlled burns and to take extra care when using barbecues due to the ongoing risk of wildfire.
All images and footage by Adrian Jasper.
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Burnt out cars at Trispen
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