One review for the tunnel reads: “Although I've visited the Golden Temple, Amritsar; the Meenakshi Temple, Madurai; the Temple of the Tooth, Kandy and even St Peter's, Rome; there was always something spiritually missing until I went to Bude Tunnel. Parallel with ancient lay lines, the simple geometric repetition is spiritually uplifting. I now feel complete. A not to be missed wonder of the modern world.”