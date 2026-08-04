A LOCAL fisherman helped to rescue a casualty who was struggling in the water off a beach near St Austell on Monday, August 3.
Mevagissey Coastguard Team and Fowey RNLI were tasked at 11.05am after receiving reports that a person was in trouble in the water off Mevagissey.
A fisherman from Gorran Haven, who happened to be nearby, was waved down by the casualty’s friends who diverted and safely brought the person, who had been holding onto a “pontoon”, back to shore.
The coastguard team assessed the casualty, who was unwell and had potentially ingested seawater, before discharging into the care of the family.
Following the incident, the coastguard posted on their Facebook page to offer safety advice for those planning to go into the water this summer.
A spokesperson from Mevagissey Coastguard said: “Mevagissey Coastguard Team, along with Fowey RNLI, were paged at 11.05am to reports of a person in trouble in the water who was unwell and holding onto a “pontoon” off the beach.
“Fortunately a local Gorran Haven fisherman was waved down by the casualty’s friends who diverted and brought the casualty to shore. On receiving this update, the RNLI crew were stood down but the coastguard team carried on as the casualty was still unwell and had potentially ingested seawater.
“Following assessment the casualty was discharged into the care of family with medical and safety advice. It is very easy to overestimate your abilities and to underestimate the sea, conditions were lively and would very quickly tire even a strong swimmer.
“If you do go into the water, don’t go in alone, take a flotation device with you and stay within your comfort zone. The sea has reportedly claimed up to 40 lives since the hot weather began in May.
“Thankfully today this was not the case but it so easily could have been if the fisherman hadn’t been passing.”
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