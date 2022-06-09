Jubilee church service raises money for Ukrainian refugees
Thursday 9th June 2022 4:00 pm
A TAMAR Valley village’s church service marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne also benefited refugees from war-torn Ukraine.
The service at St Mary’s, Botus Fleming, on Sunday (June 5) and conducted by Rick Cowdray and Stephen Hookway celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with lessons read by James Kitson, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, and Dave Edwards, Chair of the Parish Council.
A collection of £155 was made and was donated to the support of local Ukrainian refugees.
