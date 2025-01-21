Jubilant scenes in Antigua as Looe rowers Oars of Thunder, crossed the finish line in the World’s Toughest Row.
40 days after leaving Gran Canaria, the team of Harry Poulsen, Kim Tolfrey, Sally Crabb, Nathaniel Rothwell are celebrating crossing the finish line in first place in their Mixed Class.
The team of gig rowers from Looe Rowing Club arrived in the early hours of Tuesday (January 21) in Antigua to a rousing welcome in English harbour.
They completed the crossing of the Atlantic in 40 days, 16 hours and 48 minutes. Taking a more southerly route at the beginning of the race, they established advantage which has paid off leaving them sixth of 36 boats in the race after two boats retired.
The four were bathed in red as they set off flares in the harbour to shouts of joy from spectators that had come out to greet them on the water alongside the official race boat.
Shouts of Oggie Oggie Oggie then welcomed the Cornish crew as they arrived shoreside in English Harbour and finally stepped on dry land, the first time since leaving Gran Canaria on November 12 for the 3,000 mile rowing challenge.
The race director shook each by the hand as they unclipped from their boat, a Rannoch 45 aptly named Catch of the Day, and prepared to take the step together onto the pontoon. A moment of excitement as the crew with their wobbly sea legs held on to each other as one threatened to fall back into the boat. Officials stepped in to steady and secure them as the crowd cheered.
Spotting family members, the crew dispersed to greet loved ones waiting patiently on the pontoon with emotional scenes as they hugged first partners, then family and friends who’d made the journey out to welcome them back.
The team then headed back for the obligatory team photos to be awarded with their framed certificates and goodie bags. Answering questions on the quayside, Nathaniel said: “It’s so different that what you can imagine being out there so isolated in a small place. It’s incomparable to anything I’ve done before. It’s one in a lifetime.”
Kim admitted it was her idea to take part; a brilliant idea, she says! Sally agreed and said: “It was a fantastic idea, I loved it.”
Asked what she would like to say at people at home, Kim answered: “Everyone has just been so wonderful, so giving, their hearts have been so open, it’s just been absolutely brilliant. Thank you so much.” Nathaniel added: “We couldn’t have done it without you.”
Asked about the ocean rescue of a turtle they cut free from fishing nets on December 30, Harry said: “Words can’t describe that. It was the most amazing eight minutes of our lives. Rowing an ocean is a huge achievement in itself but it’s that moment of just pure ecstasy and joy, and the feeling that you’ve achieved something even greater.”
The team will now have time to recover in Antigua before returning to the UK.