The Liskeard Radio roadshow was out in full force for the festivities on Saturday.
With DJ Adrian Elliott pumping up the jam on the Parade, the technical crew were kept busy broadcasting live radio and video throughout the day, starting with Santas On Bikes and culminating in the Liskeard Lights Up ceremony.
Saturday also saw the return of the legendary Teenage Takeover show. This traditionally involves sixth former pupils from Liskeard School & Community College bringing their teenage perspective to the airwaves. This year’s presenters, Henry Rollings and Jacob Blick were recommended by the wonderfully named Art & Photography teacher Mrs Schooling.
Meanwhile, in another part of town, director Bryan Ugalde received a cheque for the spoils of the second-hand book sale from Sandra Mitchell at Liskeard Co-op. The Co-op have been long time supporters of the community radio station and their support is much appreciated.
We would also like to welcome aboard our latest sponsor, Trowbridges Estate & Lettings. If you are a local business and interested in joining the community that sponsor Liskeard Radio email [email protected] for details.
