Join us as we follow the program of events at Callington's Mayfest today.

This year’s festival is more packed than ever as it celebrates it's 10th anniversary. 

Here’s a guide to the day’s events: 

Fore St Main Stage 

10am — Town Band 

11am — Mayfester Singers 

11.45am — Urban Playground (parkour) 

1pm — Barrett’s Privateers 

2pm  — Urban Playground 

2.45pm — Cornish Groove Collective 

4pm — Bude Barrel Morris  

4.45pm — Company B 

 Spar Shop Stage 

10.30am — Big Beat Percussion 

1pm — Mayfester Singers 

1.30pm — Mayfester Musicians 

2.15pm — Belly Dance display 

3pm — Flamenco/Latino Display 

4pm — Barrett’s Privateers 

 Town Hall 

10.30am — Flamenco/Latino workshop 

11.15am — Belly Dance workshop 

1pm — Town Criers 

2.30pm — Trebiggan Theatre with ‘Katie’s Black Hole’ 

 St Mary’s Church 

10.30am — Tony Rose 

11am — Losty Ukes 

11.30am — Telynores 

 Methodist Church 

1pm — Losty Ukes 

1.30pm — Telynores 

1.30pm — Mayfester Musicians 

 Methodist Church Field 

1pm — Wyld Thingz Forest School 

1.30pm — Horse Riding Display 

2pm — Wyld Thingz 

2.30pm — Horse Riding Display 

3pm — Wyld Thingz 

4pm — Big Beat Percussion 

Cornish Ancestor 

All afternoon from 1pm  — Morris Dance and Folk Session extravaganza with Wreckers, Tinners, Plymouth Clog and Bude Barrel 

Bull’s Head 

1pm — Samba Kernow 

1.30pm — Mark Tween 

2pm — Tinners 

2.30pm — Mark Tween 

3pm — Wreckers