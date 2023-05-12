Join us as we follow the program of events at Callington's Mayfest today.
This year’s festival is more packed than ever as it celebrates it's 10th anniversary.
Here’s a guide to the day’s events:
Fore St Main Stage
10am — Town Band
11am — Mayfester Singers
11.45am — Urban Playground (parkour)
1pm — Barrett’s Privateers
2pm — Urban Playground
2.45pm — Cornish Groove Collective
4pm — Bude Barrel Morris
4.45pm — Company B
Spar Shop Stage
10.30am — Big Beat Percussion
1pm — Mayfester Singers
1.30pm — Mayfester Musicians
2.15pm — Belly Dance display
3pm — Flamenco/Latino Display
4pm — Barrett’s Privateers
Town Hall
10.30am — Flamenco/Latino workshop
11.15am — Belly Dance workshop
1pm — Town Criers
2.30pm — Trebiggan Theatre with ‘Katie’s Black Hole’
St Mary’s Church
10.30am — Tony Rose
11am — Losty Ukes
11.30am — Telynores
Methodist Church
1pm — Losty Ukes
1.30pm — Telynores
1.30pm — Mayfester Musicians
Methodist Church Field
1pm — Wyld Thingz Forest School
1.30pm — Horse Riding Display
2pm — Wyld Thingz
2.30pm — Horse Riding Display
3pm — Wyld Thingz
4pm — Big Beat Percussion
Cornish Ancestor
All afternoon from 1pm — Morris Dance and Folk Session extravaganza with Wreckers, Tinners, Plymouth Clog and Bude Barrel
Bull’s Head
1pm — Samba Kernow
1.30pm — Mark Tween
2pm — Tinners
2.30pm — Mark Tween
3pm — Wreckers