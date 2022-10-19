Join in with the Cornish Fun run in Pensilva
Tuesday 1st November 2022 12:00 pm
Share
East Cornwall Harriers logo ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Cornish Fun Run will take place in Pensilva at the Millennium Centre, on Sunday, November 6, at 11am.
The race is a mile long, shields will be given to 1st boy and girl. Prizes will be given to 1st and 2nd to under sevens, under nines, under 11’s, under 13’s, under 15’s and over 15 categories for both boys and girls. There will also be prizes and goodies for everyone. You can enter for £3 on the day.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |