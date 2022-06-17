Join in with a talk from the Archbishop of Canterbury at St Martin’s church
Saturday 18th June 2022 11:00 am
Bulb, a youth event initiated by St Martin’s church, Liskeard, is hosting Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury this month. The event will have lots of activities including a nerf war, football cage, pizza and music from Josh Curnow. The archbishop will be speaking as well, there will be a chance to ask him questions in a Q&A session.
Any young people in school years 6-11 can sign up and register their or youth groups interest.
