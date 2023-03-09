A DETERMINED cancer survivor is urging others to join her for an inspirational lap of honour in Liskeard.
Bernie Cole will be at Liskeard’s Relay for Life on May 27 and 28 along with teams of fundraisers from around Cornwall and beyond.
The annual event at the Lux Park rugby pitch raised more than £20,000 for Cancer Research UK in 2022.
Bernie, 47, was diagnosed with cancer in June 2019 just four weeks after she discovered a lump in her breast.
She has undergone four surgeries and eight rounds of chemotherapy, and her doctors have told her they’re as confident as they can be that the treatment has got rid of the cancer.
During her recovery, Bernie, who lives in Liskeard with her husband Darren and their two sons, has thrown herself into raising awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK.
She’s encouraging all those incredible individuals who have survived or who are living with cancer to come together with their families, friends and colleagues in May.
The Relay begins each year with a special lap of the track, led by survivors wearing purple, to celebrate fundraising achievements and honour those who have been affected by the disease.
Bernie said: “I am excited and proud to be part of Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life in Liskeard and I feel honoured to be taking part in the ‘Lap of Honour’ with fellow cancer survivors. Last year we had over 40 survivors attend, and it looked like a sea of purple t-shirts leading the way. I hope every year there are more and more purple t-shirts that show we are surviving cancer.
“Cancer affects so many people every year. Relay For Life is a great way to make a stand against the disease by raising money to fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.”
During the event, team members take it in turns to walk or jog around a track to show their solidarity in the fight to beat cancer while a variety of stalls, games and music from local performers provides entertainment. The event is open to the whole community, and everyone is welcome to attend the Relay and help raise further funds for Cancer Research UK’s work to beat over 200 types of cancer.
As dusk falls, specially made Candle of Hope bags - decorated with touching messages in memory or in celebration of loved ones - are filled with sand and lit up with candles around the track and glow long into the evening.
Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.
The organisation has been at the heart of progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.
Today, two in four people survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK’s ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, 3 in 4 people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years.
Committee chairman Carrie Richards said: “During the Relay we celebrate life and pay tribute to those who have survived cancer, but we also remember those who have lost their lives to the disease.
“We would love to hear from anyone who wants to find out more about Relay For Life and how they can get involved.”
For more information about Relay For Life in Liskeard visit cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1026.