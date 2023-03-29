Our modern media business, which is first in its markets for local news and information, is recruiting a Sales Executive/Sales Administrator to join the team at Launceston and Liskeard.
Nobody understands our communities like we do. Our news brands are the favourite local read of communities across the region, engaging with people on the stories and issues which matter to them most.
You will be joining as our compelling digital content reaches more people than ever before. With teams working at the heart of all things local, we provide trusted news and information read by local communities.
Operating in some of the most beautiful locations in the United Kingdom we hold our communities together with valued local news, delivered in print and online. We publish the stories that matter most to engaged local people, creating marketing opportunities to deliver messages for brands large and small.
We are looking for highly-motivated people who pride themselves on their ability to build new relationships and get a buzz from hitting targets. You will join a lively, friendly team who are an integral part of their local community.
This exciting opportunity will see you working as a full-time multimedia sales executive/sales administrator with a respected local news company, including the Cornish Times. This is a hybrid role, with time spent at our Launceston and Liskeard offices, some working from home (is possible), as well as being out and about, helping bring in new business as the world returns to a post-pandemic normality.
Competitive salary: Starting from £19,656 per year plus uncapped commission scheme
To find out more about this vacancy and view other job vacancies from our partners, check out our full job listing and apply on the New Job Today website!