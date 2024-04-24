LOOKING after the fabric of a centuries-old Jamaica Inn at Bolventor made famous by authoress Daphne du Maurier in her novel of the same name, is a full-time job and a labour of love for Rob Gumbrell - who has been rewarded for his efforts.
He has been fixing the occasional loose tile on the roof of the 270-year-old building, dealing with plumbing issues, and doing all manner of other external, and internal repairs, for well over a decade.
Now Rob has been named ‘Maintenance Person of the Year’ by The Coaching Inn Group which owns The Jamaica Inn and 34 other hotels and inns in market towns across the country.
“I was really surprised to win the award, but I love looking after this old building which has also had a number of extensions since it was built back in 1750,” he said.
But when Rob, who lives in nearby village Coads Green, is not on the scene, he may be fulfilling his other much enjoyed role as a Scout leader with the 1st Lifton Sea Scouts and may be found out on Roadford Lake and the River Tamar, instructing the Scouts in canoeing, wind surfing, rafting and other maritime pursuits.