A CORNISH restaurant manager has been recognised for her work, after being ranked within the top three across the country at a recent awards ceremony.
Katie Marriot works as both the general manager and restaurant manger at the famous Jamaican Inn restaurant on Bodmin Moor. At the recent Restaurant Manager of the Year awards run by the Institute of Hospitality, Katie came third, beating a number of other nominees from across the country.
Commenting on the success, she said: “I have a brilliant team both front of house and in the kitchen and we all work really well together especially at busy times, so this coveted award is as much for them as it is for me.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.