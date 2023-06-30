National Cream Tea Day was the brainchild of two companies: Rodda's Cornish Clotted Cream in Scorrier, and Tiptree Strawberry Conserve. Between them, they have helped to raise over £1,200,000 over the last eight years by donating 50,000 individual portions of cream and jam to fundraising events for a host of UK charities, from cancer care to air ambulances.