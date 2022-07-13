It’s Launceston Show day!

To up the ante, exhibitors can grab those all important points needed for the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association Cornish Points Championship. This show is one of five (Camborne, Camelford, Launceston, Liskeard and Stithians) at which points will be offered towards prizes of £100 for first and £50 for second in both the open cattle and sheep classes for the exhibitors gaining the most points over the 2022 Cornish Summer Show Season.