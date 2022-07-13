It’s Launceston Show day!
Send your Show photographs to [email protected]
Subscribe newsletter
It’s show time, and there will be plenty on offer to keep every member of the family entertained at this year’s Launceston Agricultural Show.
Back at its home ground at Kennards House, Launceston, the show will be held on Thursday, July 28.
As always there will be a host of amazing entries in the livestock sections.
The Launceston Show in its early days was widely known as an equestrian event. As the Show’s popularity has grown a wide variety of show livestock has been incorporated. A vast selection of breeds within each of the livestock categories, including the ever popular horse, cattle and sheep, are available to see at the show.
To up the ante, exhibitors can grab those all important points needed for the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association Cornish Points Championship. This show is one of five (Camborne, Camelford, Launceston, Liskeard and Stithians) at which points will be offered towards prizes of £100 for first and £50 for second in both the open cattle and sheep classes for the exhibitors gaining the most points over the 2022 Cornish Summer Show Season.
In the meantime why not spend some time visiting the amazing trade stands, grab a bargain and discover some wonderful local brands, before heading to the ever popular floral display tent and WI section.
There is certain to be something for everyone and the whole show committee look forward to welcoming you on the day.
For more information about the show visit www.launcestonshow.co.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |