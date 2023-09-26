Martin Pascoe, business support director at Secure Innovation (which until last year was known as Spinnaker International), said: “We’re a proud Cornish company with 40 years’ experience of innovative research, design and manufacturing which has made us the global leader for intelligent protection products and tracking for cash and other valuable assets. This investment allows us to take full advantage of our partnership with ESA and continue to grow the global market, while working towards net zero and enhancing the health and wellbeing of our staff.”