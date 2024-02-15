POLICE have launched an investigation after a spate of suspected vandalism affected cars across Bodmin.
Residents have reported having wing mirrors and windscreens on their cars smashed over the last few days.
The Bodmin policing team have confirmed that incidents took place overnight between February 14 and 15 on College Lane and Helman Tor View.
Residents have also reported further incidents on Whitestone Road, St George’s Crescent and Trelawney Road, on the west side of the town.
The spate of incidents has led to Devon and Cornwall Police launching an investigation into the incident, with the police encouraging anyone who has been affected to ensure their incident is reported to the police in order to assist their investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents on Helman Tor View and College Lane has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 0076 of February 15.
Sergeant Lee Holley from the Bodmin Policing Team said: “We are investigating following reports of criminal damage to a number of vehicles parked in Bodmin overnight between Wednesday February 14 and Thursday, February 15.
“The vehicles were targeted in College Lane and Helman Tor View. The damage included broken wing mirrors and smashed windscreens.
“Officers have been in the area carrying out enquiries on Thursday, February 15.”
Anybody with information, who witnessed the damage or has relevant CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0076 of February 15.