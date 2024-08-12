AN investigation has been launched after two people were left with injuries after a two-vehicle collision.
In an incident occurring during the morning of August 9, a blue Land Rover Discovery collided with a Triumph motorcycle at Trelill.
It left the male motorcycle rider with serious life-changing injuries.
Now, police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after two people were injured in a collision at Trelill, Bodmin.
“Emergency services were called around 11.10am on Friday, August 9 following the collision between a blue Land Rover Defender and a Triumph motorcycle on St Teath Road.
“The male motorcycle rider sustained serious life-changing injuries and was flown to Derriford Hospital by Cornwall Air Ambulance. The female pillion passenger also sustained injuries.
“Both are in their 50s and from Guernsey.
“Officers from the Roads Policing Team conducted an investigation at the scene and the road was closed until around 10pm.
“They are appealing for witnesses to come forward along with motorists who may have captured the collision on dashcam.
“If you can help, please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 339 of 09/08/24.”