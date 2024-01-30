A LOCAL broadband provider is marking National Apprenticeships Week (February 5 to 11) by celebrating the success of its new Technical Training Academy and apprenticeships programme which has welcomed 11 new apprentices in its first eight months.
The centre of excellence based at Wildanet’s Liskeard headquarters is providing industry-leading training for the next generation of telecommunication engineers and supporting the rollout of high-speed broadband to thousands of people living and working in rural Cornwall.
Wildanet was awarded £36-million in 2023 as part of the UK government’s £5-billion Project Gigabit programme to roll out new connections to around 19,250 homes and businesses in South West and Mid Cornwall.
Launched in the same year, the Wildanet Technical Training Academy and accompanying apprenticeship programme developed in partnership with Truro and Penwith College are a key commitment to delivering this and Wildanet’s wider commercial build taking place across Cornwall and Devon. A trailblazing group of five apprentices became the first to join the Academy in July 2023, embarking on its new Telecoms Field Operative Apprenticeship programme.
A further six apprentices swelled the ranks of the Academy when they joined in October.
The new Telecoms Field Operative Apprenticeship programme is a bespoke apprenticeship scheme developed in partnership with Truro and Penwith College.
In addition to their time in the Academy and on-the-job training, apprentices also hone their skills at the College’s new multi-million-pound state-of-the-art STEM and Health Skills Centre in Bodmin.
Anyone interested in applying for Wildanet’s apprenticeship programme can visit www.wildanet.com/apprenticeships