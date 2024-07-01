A community shed project, based next to The Core in Saltash, is rapidly coming together.
Works have been ongoing to bring the cabin to life, not just as a man shed but an intergenerational community asset.
The cabin itself was donated to The Core by Groundworks South West who no longer needed it at their Salt Mill site in the town.
A space was designated for the cabin on The Core site in November 2023, and in March work started on the foundations. By April the shed had been lifted into place, and is now being stripped and refurbished ready for use.
Eventually the space will include work benches, machinery for woodwork and areas for people to work on their own projects; eventually it will also include a disabled ramp to make the space completely accessible.
Chris Bailey, one of founding members, said: “It’s based on the manshed idea from Australia; for blokes who retired and then lost their social life - the manshed replicates that workplace environment.
“The other part is for men to talk to each other about health issues. But we believe it doesn’t need to be just for men.
“Its aim is to be a cross community resource, in the same way The Core has developed to be completely inclusive.”
The project has achieved charity status and is registered as a CIO (charitable incorporated organisation). A committee of three officers and three trustees, and lots of volunteers including Dave Bennett, Steve Gerry, Don Berry, Nigel Williamson and John Trinick are helping get it up and running.
The aim is to open the shed in October with the team looking to introduce a subscription system with members paying a fee to cover running costs. It will open twice a week alongside the timetable of events offered at The Core.
Kirstie Dickson, chair of the management committee and trustee at The Core, said: “It’s great to have a new programme that is working with the opportunity for intergenerational skill sharing.
“It’s yet another demographic we’re bringing under The Core umbrella. We’re securing the future of The Core by offering these kinds of facilities.”
Town councillor Bill Phillps said: “Multiple grants have been submitted to local grant providers seeking money to pay for workbenches and static machinery.
“We are on the lookout for good quality tool donations. If anyone has something which they think would be of use, please get in touch.
“We have a policy not to turn things down and if we cannot make use of it we will pass it on to other charities who can make use of them.”