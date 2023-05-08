This week, students at Brunel Primary School in Saltash have been celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III with a red, white and blue day.
Students enjoyed taking part in an array of coronation-themed activities including decorating crowns, design modern thrones and learning about the history of coronations.
The whole school was treated to a special ‘street party’ style lunch with a themed menu for the day, as well as halls decked out in union flag bunting, paper chains and party lights.
The day culminated in a whole school assembly, providing a glorious sea of red, white and blue in the KS2 hall.
The children had a marvellous time coming together to celebrate this momentous occasion.