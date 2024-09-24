The semi-finalists of this year’s West Country Women awards have been announced at a sold-out event at Somerset County Cricket Ground.
The West Country Women Awards celebrate the achievements of exceptional women from across Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset who are making a positive impact in their communities and organisations.
Dozens of women from all walks of life and from all across the south west peninsular attended the celebration - complete with refreshment and cream teas with jam and cream on both ways to please attendees from both sides of the Tamar.
All of the semi-finalists demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication, resilience, determination and a commitment to making a difference. Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration to others.
Established by Alexis Bowater OBE and Tess Stuber, the awards recognise women from diverse backgrounds and industries. From STEM professionals to healthcare heroes and small business owners, the semi-finalists showcase a wide range of accomplishments.
The awards cover the entire South West region and women from various sectors such as business, charity, and healthcare are recognised for their outstanding contributions.
Somerset County Cricket Club supported the event by providing the venue for the second year in a row and were an inspirational setting for the announcement that the Women in Sport Award is now sponsored by Kaya Gallery of Plymouth.
Tess Stuber, co-director of the awards, expressed her excitement about the semi-finalists: "These women have achieved remarkable milestones and have positively impacted their communities. Their stories are truly inspiring, and we are proud to honour and recognise their accomplishments."
The awards received almost 1,400 nominations this year. The sponsors of each category selected a panel of carefully chosen judges to evaluate the nearly 500 applications. The judges assessed each applicant's achievements, qualities, and influence.
Alexis Bowater OBE, co-founder of the awards, thanked the sponsors and supporters for their contributions: "We could not do this without the exceptional support of people like our headline sponsor Plymouth Citybus and headline production sponsor PL1 Events, as well as all of our category sponsors, event series sponsors and of course our amazing Ambassadors.”
The West Country Women Awards will announce the finalists on November 4 at Powderham Castle, Devon. The winners will be revealed at a glittering gala ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Plymouth on November 28.
List of Cornish finalists
The Women in Food and Drink Award
Katie Marriott - Jamaica Inn
Lesley Park - Oggy Oggy: The Pasty Company
Sophie Louise Always - Georgia’s Voice: Village Kitchen
Victoria Wesson - The Land’s End Hotel
The Community Award
Beata Webb Pegasus – Men’s Wellbeing Centre CIC
PoolIsabel Livingstone - The Women’s Centre Cornwall
The Green Business of the Year Award
Beth Noy - Plastic Freedom
The Small Business of the Year Award
Rachael Malthouse - Jam Up!
The Women in Sport Award
Bethany Robinson - Sporty Beth
Jodie Hood - Elevate Pencoys YFC
Zara E Roberts - Motorsport Driver
The Inspirational Leader Award
Emma Cole - Growth Coach
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Lucy Cox - The Academe
The Women in STEM Award
Bryony Halliday - Wheal Jane Consultancy
Katherine George - Oh So Social
Sophie Calienda - Cognition Learning Cornwall
The Diversity and Equality Award
Stephanie Rosewarne - Seasalt Cornwall
The Best Supporting Act Award
Alice Brown - Alice Writes Copy
The Combatting Violence Against Women and Girls Award
Allison Livingstone - Citizens Advice Cornwall
Jo Higson - The Women’s Centre Cornwall
Laura Ball - Safer Cornwall Kernow Salwa
Sue Penna - Rock Pool
The Employee of the Year Award
Karis Matik - Phoneta
Nicola Langridge - Rewind Radio
The Women in Property and Construction Award
Natalie Devaux - Conecxus
Sophie Lang & Rhiannon Llewellyn - Lang Llewellyn & Co
The Women in Health & Wellbeing Award
Dr Johanneke Kodde - Body Mind Soul Doctor
Samantha Jackman - Boost Innovations