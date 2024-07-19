A DAY of inflatable fun is taking place on Sunday, July 28, in memory of two-year-old Cobie Grimshaw.
The Looe inflatable theme park will be popping up at Looe Secondary School for the day from 10am to 3pm.
Entry is free but the organisers, Bouncy Castle Kingdom, are asking for donations which will go to the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Cobie sadly lost his life after getting entangled in a blind cord at his home in Looe during lockdown. Cornwall Air Ambulance attended the emergency and airlifted him to Plymouth.
A family member said: “Cornwall Air ambulance, along with other services went above and beyond that day to try to save Cobie and the family will always be eternally grateful for the quick response from Cornwall Air Ambulance. Cobie was a happy, loving, cheeky little boy who was loved by so many and is missed daily by all who knew him.”
Cornwall Air Ambulance rely solely on the support of donors. They receive no government funding and attend on average three missions each day, bringing vital emergency medical treatment to patients in their hour of need across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. It costs more than £6-million to run the charity each year.
The event in Looe is donations on entry and all staff are working free of charge for the day. Independent traders will also be on site selling refreshments and prize-every-time games, and will be giving a generous donation from their sales to the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We are a family-run business from Looe and this event and location is close to our hearts. We think it’s important to show thanks for all the amazing and hard work the Cornwall Air Ambulance do.
“We have a suggested donation on the day of £7 per child but people can donate as little or as much as they wish.There will be collection buckets on site throughout the day.
“Please come and join us for a fun filled day of bouncing, a one-off event, not to miss, all in honour of our Cobie and a great cause.”
Rachel Harradine, in memory and legacy officer at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “What a lovely event to hold in memory of Cobie, and we are incredibly grateful that the proceeds are kindly being donated to Cornwall Air Ambulance. "As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public to keep your helicopter flying, and it is the money raised from community events like this that help to fund our vital work.
"Your support will help us to be there for the most critically ill or injured patients across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, when they really need us most. Thank you.”