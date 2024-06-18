FRESH south-westerly winds, squally heavy rain bursts and a distinctly un-June-like lack of sunshine… it seemed that the weather was determined not to play ball with the inaugural Made-in-Looe Reunion Regatta, writes John Collings.
But despite an understandable lack of boats, caused by the rough on-the-water conditions, the festival still drew good crowds to West Looe Quay for three days of musical entertainment and refreshment.
Adrian Grigg sailed up from Falmouth with the ‘Moogie’ Pengelly family’s old shark and mackerel fishing boat, Ganesha, and also gave a demonstration of crab-pot making.
Cornish Lugger Association co-founder Mike Darlington presented a talk on the town’s boatbuilding history at the Heritage Centre and similarly well-received was the incredible photographic collection and display prepared and presented by former fisherman Ashley Bussell in the East Looe quay premises of Seafood Cornwall Training.
Harbour bye-laws prevent sailing craft from tacking in the river but those rules were relaxed for the first time in more than 100 years by the Harbour Commissioners so that Looe Sailing Club dinghies, including Redwings built in the town, could briefly race up river before venturing out into the bay for their weekly Saturday programme.
Three Cornish Pilot Gigs, built by David and Jim Currah, were also on the water, and the weekend concluded with the Looe Boat Owners Association’s annual raft race.
There were fewer than 20 people on the organising committee but the success of the weekend was down to a real town effort – with the Harbour Commissioners’ blessing at the fore – where everyone pulled together to celebrate the town’s rich heritage of building boats.
Planning now starts to bring the fleet of Cornish fishing Luggers home to Looe, their spiritual birthplace, next summer.