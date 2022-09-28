“Inadequate” school turned “good”
Brunel Primary Academy have received a glowing Ofsted report following an inspection back in June.
After previously being marked as “inadequate”, the most recent inspection in June has recognised the school as “good” with “outstanding” areas.
The school is part of Bridge Schools multi academy trust and the support of the trust has been recognised as a key factor in the significant improvements to the quality of provision for pupils. The report states that: “With the support of the trust, school leaders and staff have worked hard to transform the quality of education. They have a shared vision of excellence. Together, leaders and staff have raised the aspirations and expectations of all pupils.”
Suzanne Cooper, headteacher at Brunel said: “I am thoroughly delighted that the hard work of the staff at Brunel working with the trust has been recognised in this report. Everyone works so hard to support the children’s educational development – that was also reflected in our results last summer – well done to the whole team! I would also like to recognise the support of so many parents and governors who had faith in – thank you.”
On top being judged as “good” overall, the school also received judgements of “outstanding” in a number of areas including Early Yer Provision and Personal Development. The development of literacy skills was also emphasised. Inspectors reported that “pupils across all year groups are enthusiastic readers” and that an increasing emphasis on the structured teaching of vocabulary has resulted in the fact that, “speaking and writing skills in all years are strong.”
Alongside the development of literacy skills, the careful structuring of the curriculum as a whole has been praised, along with strong leadership being demonstrated for those pupils with SEND. The report goes on to say that: “Leaders have revised the curriculum to ensure that pupils develop a strong understanding of the subjects they study.”
Adrian Massey, Chief Executive of Bridge Schools said; “Everyone in Bridge Schools is delighted that the hard work of staff at Brunel has been recognised in this inspection. It has been a long journey, but it has been worthwhile to achieve such a fantastic result.
“We are thrilled that the personal development of children, and the Early Years in Preschool, Nursery and Reception Classes is seen as providing outstanding educational provision. The care and attention that all staff put into the children at Brunel goes above and beyond.
“We also had another great year of results, with children making extraordinarily good progress, particularly our highfliers! Great news for the staff and the wider trust in Bridge Schools.”
